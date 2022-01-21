Uruguay Celebrates Carnival Amid COVID-19 Wave

The Montevideo celebration, however, has raised an unprecedented wave of rejection in social media, where most users coincide the moment was not the most appropiate.

The Municipality of Montevideo allowed Uruguayans to celebrate their traditional carnival festivities at Rodo Square on Thursday.

This event comprised over 30 "murgas," which are carnival teams that prepare all year round to present their dances and attire. The celebration was held with only 2,800 spectators, who were required by local authorities to wear face masks.

The procession of all the groups began at 8:00 p.m, and they will participate again in the competition that oficially starts on Monday, at the Summer Theater.

The parade was as colorful and joyful as it could be, with proposals ranging from satire to political criticism. One of the most recognized murgas, Agarrate Catalina, caused furor among the spectators. Led by Tabare Cardozo, this group up to its history and expectations.

The ongoing celebrations happen amid an increase of infections. On Friday, Montevideo reported 6.114 COVID-19 cases. These rocketing figures are much higher than those of other cities such as Durazno and Florida, which have suspended all Carnival celebrations.

Montevideo Intendant Carolina Cosse said that the Carnival was very expected by all, and alleged that although getting infected was inevitable, people must guard against the virus.