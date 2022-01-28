Uruguay: Record COVID Cases per Day With 13,625 Infections

Uruguayan health authorities registered a record number of daily coronavirus cases on Friday, with 13,625 infections nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic, while 22 deaths occurred.

"According to information provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), 33,516 analyses were carried out today and 13,625 new cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 were detected," the National Emergency System said in its daily report.

The previous high was 13,007 cases last Thursday.

There are currently 74,018 active cases of the disease.

With these numbers, Uruguay has accumulated 644,631 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and 6,411 deaths.

According to Health Ministry data on Friday, almost 76 percent of Uruguay's population of just over 3.5 million is immunized with two doses of a covid-19 vaccine, and 51.4 percent have the booster dose.