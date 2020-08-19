Uruguay: Senate Rejects Political Violence Ahead of Elections

The decision was taken as a response to deadly aggressions suffered by Frente Amplio (Broad Front) members on August 12.

Uruguay's Senate adopted on Tuesday a resolution against all forms of political violence ahead of the departmental and municipal elections scheduled for September 27.

After lawmakers from the Broad Front party (Frente Amplio) presented the statement, the Senate voted unanimously to reject politically motivated attacks and stand in solidarity with the victims.

The decision was taken as a response to deadly aggressions suffered by Broad Front Party militants on August 12. Three party members were hanging posters last Wednesday night in the streets of Salto city when they were attacked by a group of people passing by.

Senado votó declaración en solidaridad con víctimas de agresiones por motivaciones políticas que rechaza toda conducta y acto de intolerancia y reafirma que la convivencia pacífica y el respeto a las ideas, es el fundamento de nuestro sistema democrático.https://t.co/dcrDD4TpUs pic.twitter.com/UO1Bs0Nwhz — Frente Amplio (@Frente_Amplio) August 18, 2020

"The Senate voted a declaration in solidarity with victims of political hatred aggressions and reject all conduct and acts of intolerance and reaffirms that peaceful coexistence and respect for ideas is the foundation of our democratic system."

One of the victims remains in intensive care after receiving two stabs wounds in the chest that reached the lungs as well as other injuries in his face and abdomen.

On the other hand, Broad Party senator Charles Carrera noticed that his party does not say that "behind this act of extreme violence there is a political party." However, by putting forward the resolution, his party supports "a motion that is very important for the Senate to condemn all acts of violence; threats; physical aggressions, and political intolerance."

"The way is the defense of ideas, the defense of democracy, the way is to defend the institutions," Carrera said.



