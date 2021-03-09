Uruguay: Broad Front Backs an Inclusive Social Security Reform

The Leftist party pointed out that a "minimum floor of protection" must be ensured for all workers.

Uruguay's Broad Front (FA) presented several objections to a draft bill that seeks to restructure the social security system. This Leftist party warned that reforms in this field must be "comprehensive" to improve equity.

FA representatives noted that the reform should ensure a "minimum floor of protection" for all workers due to changes in the labor market and the fact that many workers do not contribute to the minimum years required to retire.

Ex-Labor and Social Security Minister Ernesto Murro warned that the drafts under discussion show the intention of repealing progress achieved in previous administrations that guaranteed several workers' rights and protection.

He also highlighted the need to modify the military retirement fund, the excessive profits obtained by pension savings fund administrators, and the burden of unpaid work on women.

Did you know that more than 40 OGP members have made commitments on gender?



Explore commitments like Ecuador, Argentina, Uruguay and others' work to eliminate gender-based violence and Afghanistan’s cross-governmental women's empowerment plan: https://t.co/A6CpJiidmV#IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/2rmXFvTYey — Open Gov Partnership (@opengovpart) March 8, 2021

The draft was presented by the Commission of Experts on Social Security (CESS) which must deliver a final report to the Executive Branch on March 20. Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou will then send a bill to Parliament for discussion and approval.

The Plenary Workers Trade Union Federation - National Convention of Workers (PIT-CNT) and the University Professional Retirement and Pension Fund (CJPPU) supported several of the arguments voiced by the Broad Front and requested more time for discussions.

Noting that the pension system has become a great fiscal burden, the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) warned that Uruguay has the highest proportion of adults over 65 years olds in the region, and many workers contribute for a short time to the social security system.