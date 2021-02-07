Libya: Warring Parties Elect a Transitional Government

Mohammad Younes Menfi heads the new Presidential Council, which will prepare the presidential and parliamentary elections of December 24.

Libya's Political Dialogue Forum (LDPF) reached an agreement on forming a transitional government in charge of the country's reconstruction and the holding of elections on December 24.

The United Nations-sponsored political dialogues were attended in Geneva by 74 delegates who voted for a list of candidates with the aim of balancing regional representation.

Mohammad Younes Menfi was elected Presidential Council's chairman, Abdul Mohammed Dbeibah will hold the prime minister's office, and Mossa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi the vice-presidents' posts.

The winning list represents the three regions that have conflicted for the past decade. Al-Lafi is a member of the Tobruk parliament, while Al-Koni is a tribal leader in the south.

Even though they were forecast as favorites, Tobruk Parliament's President Aquilah Saleh and the Government of National Accord (GAN) Prime minister Fathi Bashagha were placed behind Menfi.

After a decade of fighting, the GAN based in the western region and the Libyan National Army decided to establish a definitive ceasefire to pave the way for a reconciliation last November.

The talks resulted in several agreements to hold elections and define the Executive branch and the Presidential Council prerogatives.

In 2011, the NATO-backed intervention in Libya unleashed a political crisis that saw the assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (1969-2011) and clashes between tribal groups.