New Authority Expected To Restore Political Stability in Libya

As the 10th anniversary of the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi's government (1970-2011) approaches, Libya faces a real chance for restoring political stability, especially with the recent creation of a new executive authority.

On Friday, Libyan parties voted for a new prime minister and a new presidency council, with the support of the United Nations, following months of talks that aimed to end the country's protracted war.

The new authority will prepare for the general elections scheduled to be held in December, as agreed upon recently by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

Despite the recent progress in Libya, there are still challenges and difficulties ahead for the efforts to restore stability in the country.

The 2011 IS-NATO war on Libya turned it into a hell zone for migrants and refugees. Delivered by Obama, Clinton, Macron and Cameron. https://t.co/61jdNHlSnI — Samer Abdelnour (@SamerAbdelnour) February 10, 2021

The fate of the armed groups, their dismantling, and reintegration remain suspended. Also, the fate of the unification of the country's national army has not been resolved yet, they pointed out.

"The country witnessed political chaos and continuous struggle for power, along with the deterioration of the security situation and the expansion of terrorism over the past few years," said Miloud Al-Hajj, a Libyan law professor.

In Oct. 2020, however, Libyan parties signed a permanent cease-fire agreement that ended the armed conflict between the eastern-based army and the UN-backed government based in Tripoli.

Nearly three months ago, the LPDF members agreed to hold general elections in the country on Dec. 24, 2021.