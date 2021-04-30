Broad Participation in World Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba

The event will encourage international mobilization to condemn the criminal blockade imposed by the United States on the largest of the Antilles for more than 60 years and intensified during the previous administration of the White House.

The World Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, sponsored by the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC) and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), began today with the virtual participation of friends and trade unionists from all over the world.

He said that this economic, commercial, and financial siege is the main obstacle in the development program of the Caribbean nation, imposes pressures on those who supply fuel and raw materials, in addition to the fact that its impact affects the welfare of workers and their families.

Regarding the complex international scenario marked by the challenging and devastating HIV/AIDS pandemic, he detailed that more than 300 million people have lost their jobs and the precariousness of many others is increasing.

The labor leader pointed out that the world appreciates with admiration the professional competence of Cuban scientists, who have developed five vaccine candidates to immunize their entire population, in addition to supporting other nations in their battle against SARS-COV 2.

Join the Cuban Workers' Federation & Cuban Institute of Friendship between the Peoples for a celebration of May Day and international solidarity on 30 April & 1 May

Live broadcasts on @CubaCentral @siempreconcuba Facebook pages����✊♥️https://t.co/lkXQIVtCtq #VivaElPrimeroDeMayo — Cuba Solidarity (@CubaSolidarity) April 29, 2021

The celebration of International Workers' Day will be another forceful demonstration of the people's support for their Revolution and its social project, as well as a stage for denouncing injustice and inequality in the world, said Guilarte de Nacimiento.

Meanwhile, Fernando González Llort, President of ICAP, highlighted the solidarity efforts of the 57 Cuban brigades that make up the Henry Reeve Internationalist Contingent, and their support to 40 countries around the world in their fight against the pandemic.

Millions of people have died from AIDS-19; however, Cuba today lives a different reality, not only in the health sector but also because of the political and popular will to achieve a fairer and more inclusive society, he said.

As part of the meeting, the central forum Solidarity against the blockade of Cuba, from all the continents of the world, will be held today and tomorrow, in which the voices of prominent trade unionists and friends of the largest of the Antilles will be heard.