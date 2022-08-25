Ukrainian Shelling Caused Disruption of Zaporozhye NPP - Russia

Following a power outage, security systems at the Zaporozhye NPP have been put into operation, according to the Russian-appointed administration in the region.

"According to preliminary information, because of massive shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, which has continued since last night, fields and undergrowth caught fire. This led to a short-circuit in the grid," the head of the Russian-backed Energodar administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, said.

The outage left the Zaporozhye plant temporarily without power, officials said, adding that it was connected to an alternative power source.

Ukrainian shelling caused massive forest fires in the area, short-circuiting the local grid. Parts of the Zaporozhye region and the neighboring Kherson region were left without electricity.

Russia has tirelessly denounced the plant's constant shelling, as there is a risk of a radiation spill in the area that could lead to a nuclear incident equal to or even worse than the Chernobyl catastrophe.

Yevgeny Balitsky: "...The emergency protection system turned off two power units. A power outage in the whole of the Zaporozhye Region followed. Immediately after the fire was extinguished one power unit was put into operation." — Lexi (@missylexilou) August 25, 2022

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, which has been called upon several times by Russia, is expected to visit the facility to assess the integrity of the plant and, according to the IAEA Director General, establish a permanent presence at the site.

Since early March, Europe's largest NPP has been under Russian control. Local personnel has continued operating the plant with the Russian National Guard and the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Troops guarding the site and its surroundings.

Ukraine denies Russia's accusations of shelling the facility while denouncing Russian moves to discredit Kiev. The Russian Defense Ministry has said the country's military forces had not deployed heavy weapons on the territory but are working with the plant's personnel to avoid a nuclear disaster.