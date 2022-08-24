According to a member of the Russian nuclear defense troops, radiation at the station and its surroundings is within norms.

RT's Alexey Repin reported on the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant under shelling by Ukrainian forces.

According to the RT reporter, the facades of some buildings have been damaged by falling shells, and parts of missiles are still stuck in the ground.

Repin also reported a water pumping station was hit, although it is still in operation since most equipment is hidden underground.

Shelling by Ukrainian forces left a crater in the vicinity of the cleanup facility, Repin said, adding that the plant's fifth power unit is still operating.

Vasili Nebenzia, Representante ���� ONU



Ante la ONU, ha criticado la postura occidental acerca d la situación en la central ☢️ d Zaporozhye, q viene siendo bombardeada por FAU



Ironizó además sobre las acusaciones q responsabilizan d los ataques a Moscúhttps://t.co/em40amrD15 pic.twitter.com/AQf4suLfzw — Tintov Deveranov �������������������� (@Pinxaor) August 24, 2022

Vasili Nebenzia, Representative of Russia to the UN, has criticized the Western position on the situation in the Zaporozhye plant, which UAF has bombed. He also ironized the accusations that blame the attacks on Moscow.

A Russian nuclear defense troops member told RT that radiation at the station and its surroundings was within norms. "The shelling mostly affected auxiliary equipment and hydrogen and oxygen facilities," he said, noting that work was underway to repair the damage and ensure the plant's operation.

A mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to visit the facility soon, which is at risk of radiation spill due to constant shelling by Kiev forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly denounced Kiev's firing at Europe's largest NPP in the Ukrainian city of Energodar. According to the ministry, Ukrainian troops have been firing from the site opposite the large water reservoir at Kakhovka.

Ukraine, for its part, has denied shelling the Zaporozhye plant and said that Russia's accusations are aimed at discrediting Kiev. The plant has been under Russian control since early March and has continued operations with local personnel.

