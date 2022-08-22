Daria Dugina was driving along a highway outside Moscow from a festival where she had been with her father. A bomb in the lower part of her vehicle exploded killing her.

On Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) accused Ukraine's secret services of carrying out the attack that killed Daria Dugina, daughter of the Alexandr Dugin, the leader of the neo-Eurasianist movement. So far, however, the Vodolymyr Zelensky regime has denied any connection to the bombing.

"The crime was prepared and executed by the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said, specifying that the attack was carried out by Natalia Vovk, a 43-year-old Ukrainian citizen.

On July 23, Vovk and her 12-year-old daughter arrived in Russia and rented an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived. After committing the crime, the perpetrator of the attack left for Estonia through the Pskov region.

According to the Russian security services, Vovk arrived in the country in a car with the license plate of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, she moved around Moscow with a Kazakh license plate and left Russia, using a Ukrainian license plate.

The head of the DPR: "Vile scoundrels! The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter...

"On the day of the murder Vovk and Sofia were at the 'Tradition' literary-musical festival to which Dugina attended as guest of honour," the FSB said.

On August 20, Dugina was driving along a highway outside Moscow from a festival where she had been with her father. A bomb in the lower part of her vehicle exploded killing her almost immediately.

The bomb in the car was detonated remotely. Russian investigators discovered that the suspects were following Dugina's car from the parking lot of the Zakharovo estate to the site of the attack. Immediately after the explosion, they turned off the impersonal phones that were used to monitor their's victim movements.

