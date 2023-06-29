Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian Leaders Meet on Security Issues

Zelensky informed Duda and Naused of the "active actions" of the Ukrainian military at the front.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Kiev on security issues.

Zelensky informed Duda and Nauseda of the "active actions" of the Ukrainian military at the front and thanked the two countries for their military, political, economic and humanitarian support.

In particular, Zelensky welcomed Lithuania's decision to purchase two NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine.

They also discussed preparations for the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which is set to be held on July 11-12 in Vilnius.

BREAKING:



Poland has entered into discussions with Kyiv regarding Poland providing Ukraine with its first ground-based long-range missile system



Poland could send Ukraine Naval Strike Missiles, which can engage naval & land targets up to a range of 250km



Via @Defence24pl



�������� pic.twitter.com/h2C5ftQXcY — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 28, 2023

Zelensky voiced his hope that decisions aimed at inviting Ukraine to join NATO would be made at the summit.

Nauseda said Lithuania supports Ukraine's membership in NATO, noting that the Vilnius summit should speed up the accession.

For his part, Duda said that the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine on its way to full NATO membership is one of the most important tasks of the summit.

Ukraine's European integration and its peace formula were also discussed at the talks. Duda and Nauseda arrived in Kiev earlier in the day.