    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

EU Approves €3.5 Billion Increase in Funds for Ukraine

  • The EU The Council allocates 500 million euros from the fund every few months for arms supplies to Ukraine. Jun. 26, 2023.

    The EU The Council allocates 500 million euros from the fund every few months for arms supplies to Ukraine. Jun. 26, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@drshpk

Published 26 June 2023 (5 hours 42 minutes ago)
Opinion

This is the second time the EU has agreed to increase the EPF since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.
 

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that the bloc's foreign ministers approved a €3.5 billion increase to the fund that finances arms supplies to Ukraine.

RELATED:
Putin Thanks Russians After Wagner Group’s Attempted Uprising

"The Council today adopted a decision increasing the overall financial ceiling of the European Peace Facility (EPF) by €3.5 billion on the basis of an earlier agreement of March 20, 2023," the EU Council said in a statement.

Borrell said on social media that the bloc "will continue to double our military support, both in equipment and training, for as long as necessary."

This is the second time that the EU has agreed to increase the EPF since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine last February. It is an intergovernmental mechanism outside the EU budget, which is not authorized to finance military operations.

The fund allows EU countries that supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine to claim back a portion of the cost. It is reported that the EPF has already allocated some 4.6 billion euros to finance arms deliveries to its European ally.

It was originally conceived since its creation in 2021 for the EU to assist developing countries in acquiring military equipment.

Russia has repeatedly condemned the implication of the United States and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries in the conflict in Ukraine by supplying large quantities of weapons to Ukrainian troops.

Tags

Russia EU Ukraine

TASS
Sputnik
by teleSUR/ gsd
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.