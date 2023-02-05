Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov to Be Replaced

The reshuffle plans come in the midst of a corruption scandal around the Ministry of Defense.

David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of President Vladimir Zelensky's political party, said on Sunday that the current defense minister will be relieved of his duties and will be appointed Minister of Strategic Industries instead.

The head of Kiev's military intelligence, "Major General Kirill Budanov will be appointed defense minister," Arakhamia said, adding that "Alexey Reznikov will be transferred to the position of minister of strategic industries to strengthen military-industrial cooperation."

According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the Parliament will vote at its next meeting on the departure of Reznikov, who will replace Pavlo Riabkin as Strategic Industries Minister.

The reshuffle plans come amid a corruption scandal around the Defense Ministry. In recent days, Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov and the deputy head of the Ministry's procurement department, Bogdan Khmelnitsky, have resigned.

The scandal is related to a Ukrainian media investigation published last month into the procurement of food for the military.

According to the investigation, food products destined for the army ended up costing several times more than average retail prices.

Commenting on the planned cabinet changes, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said, "We are preparing decisions and negotiations that will strengthen our soldiers, and give Ukraine more international support and weapons."

