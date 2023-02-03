Canada Imposes Sanctions on 38 Individuals Linked to Russia

Canada's Department of Foreign Affairs announced the imposition of new sanctions in connection with Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on Friday.

The measure targets 38 individuals and 16 entities "who are complicit in disseminating Russian disinformation and propaganda," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions include the Russian state-owned media group MIA Rossiya Segodyna, United World International and the Foundation for the Fight against Repression, as well as the popular singer and TV presenter Nikolay Victorovich Baskov.

"Canada will continue to work with its international partners to exert additional pressure" against Russia, the ministry said, noting that it thus joins the efforts of "our U.S., British, Ukrainian and other European partners."

FM spox #Zakharova:����sanctions against ����journalists&artists are comparable to the attempt of the Third Reich to destroy"non-German spirit"&drown out the voice of reason by burning books&banning periodicals.Nazi Michael Chomiak could be proud of his granddaughter DPM @cafreeland pic.twitter.com/Yx5dAWFbW6 — Russia in Canada (@RussianEmbassyC) February 4, 2023

"This is ridiculous. It is just the desire of (Foreign Minister Melanie) Joly to curry favor with Ukraine and the United States (...) It discredits the quality of the Canadian diplomatic service," Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said.

Speaking to the Russian news agency RIA, the ambassador warned that Russia would respond accordingly. "We will respond to any unfriendly actions of the current Canadian authorities, which we view with regret," he said.

According to the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country has imposed sanctions on nearly 4 000 individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since 2014.