On Thursday, the Zaporizhzhia District Governor Yevgeny Balitsky denounced that the latest Ukrainian shelling left three dead and five injured and destroyed three kindergartens and the House of Culture in Enerhodar City, which is located near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Russia's Defense Minister informed that Russian troops foiled an attempt by Ukraine's armed forces to take control of the Zaporizhia power plant, which has been guarded by the Russian militia since March.

"Around 06: 00 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops landed two sabotage groups, consisting of about 60 people who arrived in seven boats, on the shore of the Kakhovka reservoir, about three kilometers northeast of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. They did an attempt to occupy the plant," the Ministry said.

The Ukrainian military actions occurred when a mission of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was on its way to verify the status of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

"Since 08:00, the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling the meeting place of the IAEA mission near the village of Vasilyevka and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"The nuclear inspectors trying to get to the plant have been held up by Ukraine's military for three hours, says IAEA spokesman," John Hudson, a journalist for The Washington Post, reported, adding that the IAEA Director Rafael Grossi "has personally negotiated with Ukrainian military authorities to be able to proceed."

The Zaporizhzhia governor also informed that that the fifth unit of the nuclear power plant was shut down due to shelling and damage to power lines. However, the sixth unit is still operating at 60 percent capacity.