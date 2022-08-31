European Union Suspends Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia

While Russians are not prohibited from entering the EU, the decision does force them to present more documents to obtain Schengen visas.

On Wednesday, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell announced that the EU foreign affairs ministers suspended the 2007 visa facilitation agreement that allowed Russian citizens to obtain Schengen visas.

"We agree today with EU foreign ministers on full suspension of the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement," Borrell said at a press conference after the ministers' two-day informal meeting.

From practically the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the EU authorities had suspended the application of this agreement for certain groups of people such as politicians or businessmen. From now on, however, the suspension is total.

While Russians are not prohibited from entering the EU, the decision does force them to present more documents to obtain Schengen visas, the price of which will increase from 35 to 80 euros.

"It means that it will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states," Borrell said, adding that the process to get a visa is going to be "longer and more difficult."

As the situation in the EU countries bordering Russia is becoming "challenging," Borrell said these member states can take national measures to restrict EU entry through their borders.

During their meeting, the ministers also discussed the EU's relations with Africa. On Tuesday, Czech FM Jan Lipavsky tweeted that the ministers discussed "common interests of cooperation with Africa," which include technology, support to digitalization, sustainable energy production and scientific cooperation.

According to a statement published by the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU, the ministers also assessed the European perspective of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, and how these countries can be helped on their road to the bloc. The Czech Republic is currently holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU for the second half of this year.