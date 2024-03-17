Ukrainian Attack Leaves One Dead and 11 Injured in Belgorod

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of trying to sabotage the elections.

On Sunday, Governor Viacheslav Gladkov confirmed that a man died and eleven people were injured as a result of a new Ukrainian attack on the border region of Belgorod.

"The man was in a parking lot at the time of the city's bombing. He died at the scene due to injuries before the ambulance arrived," he said, adding that 8 citizens were hospitalized.

The Belgorod governor indicated that as a result of the attack, 36 apartments in 17 buildings and nine houses were damaged.

Earlier, Gladkov confirmed the death of a 16-year-old girl due to the impact of a projectile that caused a fire in her home and also injured her father, who is hospitalized.

On Saturday, Russia reported that it had repelled two more border incursions by the Ukrainian army, coinciding with the second day of the presidential elections.

Over a hundred Russian civilians have died as a result of Ukrainian attacks in Belgorod since the start of the special military operation.

