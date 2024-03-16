More than 114 million Russian citizens are called to the polls in these elections.

On the second day of the election day that will end this Sunday, The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Russia reported this Saturday that participation in the presidential elections in the country reached 16H20 hours of Moscow 51.77%

In the Russian capital, where registered voters vote electronically, nearly four million people have fulfilled their constitutional duty, and on the other hand in several of the Far East and Siberian regions, more than two thirds of the electorate has already deposited their ballots,

More than 90,000 cyber attacks on the Central Electoral Commission portal, state services and other resources were registered by the Russian telecommunications provider, Rostelecom.

'For the vast majority of Russians, Putin is the right man, at the right time, in the right job.'



-Dmitri Trenin, former Director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and member of Russia's Foreign and Defence Policy Council, discusses Russia's���� elections



WATCH:… pic.twitter.com/EmjCPSGLF8 — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) March 16, 2024

Despite this, the CEC welcomed the fact that neither incidents nor cyber attacks nor border raids by Ukrainian saboteurs have prevented the Russians from voting en masse in the eighth presidential election in the history of this country since 1991.

More than 114 million Russian citizens are called to the polls in these elections to elect their president in a long election that will end this Sunday, March 17, which for the first time are celebrated in three days by the extension of the Russian territory.

Putin faces three other politicians on the ballot, whose two of them are presidential election first-timers: the Communist Party’s Nikolay Kharitonov, right-wing Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky, and Vladislav Davankov, representing the New People party.