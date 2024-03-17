Ukrainian Drones Attack Russian Oil Refinery in Krasnodar

On Saturday, Russian authorities confirmed that its forces neutralized three U.S. Patriot air defense complexes in Ukraine.

On Sunday, several Ukrainian drones attacked the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, causing a fire and a fatality.

The drones were neutralized, but the falling debris caused a fire, said Roman Sinyagovsky, head of the Slavyansk district where the oil refinery is located, quoting the Slavyansk Emergency Dispatch and Disaster Services (EDDS).

"At night, around 3 o'clock in the morning, several drones tried to attack the Slavyansk oil refinery. The drones were neutralized, but a fire broke out as a result of the fall of one of the devices," EDDS said.

One employee died as a consequence of the attack. Local authorities said the fire has been put out.

The attack on the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai was carried out by drones and is the 6th Russian oil refinery that's been hit by Ukraine in the last week.



Previously, on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces neutralized three U.S. Patriot air defense complexes in Ukraine over the past week.

Ukraine's forces have sustained significant losses in equipment and personnel, said Alexey Kim, chief of staff of Russia's joint group of forces, reporting to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a meeting.

Over the last week, three American Patriot complexes, a Vampire multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, more than 10 foreign-made artillery systems, and warehouses of fuel, lubricants and ammunition were destroyed, the Defense Ministry said.