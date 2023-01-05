Ukraine’s GDP Plunges Record 30.4 Pct in 2022

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Ukraine's GDP declined by a record 30.4 percent last year due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the country's Economy Ministry said Thursday, citing preliminary estimates.
"In 2022, the Ukrainian economy suffered its largest losses and damage in the entire history of independence," said the ministry's press service, quoting Yulia Svyrydenko, the first deputy prime minister and economy minister.