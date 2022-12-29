Ukraine Comes Under Major Russian Missile Attacks

Eyewitnesses reported strong blasts in the northwest of the Ukrainian capital and its outskirts.

On Thursday, Ukraine came under major missile attacks carried out by Russian forces from strategic aircraft and ships, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledged.

The strikes followed overnight attacks with kamikaze drones. Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that over 120 missiles were launched against his country on Thursday morning.

Media reports said air raid sirens rang out across the country and in Kiev sounded for five hours. In Kiev, at least two people were injured in Darnytskyi, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

At least four S-300 missiles hit critical infrastructure facilities in the city of Kharkiv in the east of Ukraine, Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

As Ukraine was being pummeled by drones and cruise missiles, Putin partook in the ceremonial commission of Russia's latest SSBN "Emperor Alexander III" - Russia's seventh Type 995 "Borey" submarine. Another four are under construction. pic.twitter.com/R1MTxX1oPt — Venik (@venik44) December 29, 2022

Authorities reported explosions in the Lviv region in the west of Ukraine, and in the Poltava region in the central part of the country. In the southern Odesa region, fragments of a cruise missile fell on a building, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's office, said.

Citing Ukrainian media outlets, the Russian Defense Ministry's Zvezda broadcaster reported that explosions were heard in Kiev on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses reported strong blasts in the northwest of the Ukrainian capital and its outskirts, and according to some people in Kiev, glass was shaking in apartment buildings, it said. No more information is available at the moment from the Russian side.