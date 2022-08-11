On Thursday, Ivan Nechaev, the deputy director of the Information Department of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, warned that Ukraine could cause a disaster at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant.

"In recent days, Ukrainian troops have repeatedly attacked the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, which is an act of nuclear terrorism," he said, adding that "such actions by the kyiv regime can cause a catastrophe, far exceeding the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant."

Speaking of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting scheduled for today, Necheev called on the international community and multilateral institutions to "pay due attention to the catastrophic situation" in order to avoid preventable damage.

Previously, Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that instead of discussing absurd remarks such as setting up a no-fly zone over Zaporishia, it is necessary for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the nuclear plant. She also said that Russia requested a UNSC meeting on the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

There is no way the heads of international organisations can turn a blind eye to the atrocities committed by Kiev. The Ukrainian military's actions must be sending chills down their spines. - Maria Zakharova

On Wednesday, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region, reported that the anti-aircraft defense systems repelled a new attack by the Ukrainian armed forces against the nuclear plant.

“The Nazi demons are trying to bombard the city and its nuclear power plant with rocket launchers, heavy weapons, and drones,” he said, recalling that the territory where that power plant is located has received five attacks with rocket launchers and heavy artillery.

Authorities from the territorial defense of the Donetsk People's Republic also reported that Ukrainian troops attacked a brewery located in Donetsk, which caused an ammonia leak that affected a two-kilometers area.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​