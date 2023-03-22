Ugandan Parliament Passes Bill to Criminalize Homosexuality

The law will prohibit same-sex sexual relationships and the promotion of homosexuality, penalize homosexual practices, and provide compensation to victims of homosexuality.

On Tuesday, Ugandan legislators passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 which criminalizes the act. This was confirmed by Parliament Communications Director Chris Obore.

"Yes, it was passed overwhelmingly. The vote represents the national mood against homosexuality, especially its deliberate and provocative promotion," he pointed out, explaining that the mover of the bill framed it well focusing on the protection of family and children.

"It persuaded many legislators who believed that there will be no human rights to talk about when family is distorted," Obore said.

Once signed by the Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni into law, the bill will prohibit same-sex sexual relationships and the promotion of homosexuality, penalize homosexual practices, and provide compensation to victims of homosexuality.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act in Uganda is harsh and violates human rights



We can't wait for a petition in the Constitutional Court since the law is against the Bill of Rights , Chapter 4 of the Ugandan Constitution, 1995.

The bill introduced by an opposition lawmaker and passed at its third reading aims to protect the traditional family values, cherished culture, children and youth who are vulnerable to sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called on President Musevenisaid not to promulgate the bill targeting LGTB people into law.

“The passing of this discriminatory bill – probably among the worst of its kind in the world – is a deeply troubling development,” he said.

“If signed into law by the President, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other,” Turk warned.