USA: 400 Dead in First 4 Days of 2022 Due to Gun Violence

Gun violence in the United States has been a chronic social problem that seems to have no solution. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) estimated that a record 17 million guns were sold from January 2021 to November 2021.

In the first four days of 2022, some 400 died in the U.S. as a result of gun violence, according to the latest data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

Data provided Tuesday by the Gun Violence Archive also shows that 282 Americans were injured between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 of the new year.

The American country has witnessed nine mass shootings, numerous homicides and suicides, as well as murders since the beginning of 2022.

To the country where social media disputes are settled with a gun in malls, corner stores, public parks? Just last week 1400 people lost their lives in a gun violence epidemic across the US, across every race this time #NoMore pic.twitter.com/P0o0QEsK6c — Goitom Jegné (@jsoniz) December 29, 2021

Gun violence in the United States has been a chronic social problem that seems to have no solution. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) estimated that a record 17 million guns were sold from January 2021 to November 2021.

In the context of gun violence in the United States, shootings in the state of Colorado leave five people dead, including the attacker.