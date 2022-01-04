Mexican Newspaper Warns About the Rise of Fascism in the US

In the United States, the constant deterioration of public trust in the so-called institutions of democracy is not surprising. According to Gallup surveys in 2021, only 39 percent of the population trusts the federal government to address national problems.

The revival of fascist manifestations in the United States under the administration of former President Donald Trump was an issue raised on Tuesday by the Mexican daily La Jornada, its correspondent in New York, David Brooks, reported.

The reporter warned that, at present, the survival of American democracy is the main topic of the everyday national debate in which the fundamental principle of that system, the will of the majority, does not necessarily prevail.

He added that neither at its presidential elections, such as in 2016 and 2000, nor in national policies.

For example, according to surveys, most people favor actions to fight climate change, raise minimum wages, invest in infrastructure, a migration reform that includes a way to nationalize undocumented immigrants and the legalization of marihuana, among other things.

However, under the neoliberal two-party consensus of the past four decades, the top political leaders have managed to curb, dissolve and ignore the will of the majority, he said.

Brooks explained that the neo-fascists who came to power with Trump (2017-2021) had taken advantage of the disenchantment, corruption, and despair of four decades of neoliberalism to deepen the country’s increasing social and political polarization, among other things, with the strategy of pitting the poor against other poor people.