US: Medical Personnel Mobilized to Help Hospitals

The U.S. government is mobilizing medical personnel to help in preventing the possibility that some hospitals might be overrun with coronavirus infections via unvaccinated individuals.

On Monday, the U.S president said on a call with the National Governors Association, that Washington would call on medical personnel to help prevent the congestion in hospitals with coronavirus infections by unvaccinated individuals.

"With rising cases, we still have tens of millions of unvaccinated people, and we're seeing hospitalizations rise. It means our hospitals in some places are going to get overrun, both in terms of equipment and staff. That's why we stockpiled and pre-positioned millions of gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators," stated Biden on Monday.



"We're mobilizing an additional 1,000 military doctors and nurses and medics to help staff hospitals. FEMA is deploying hundreds of ambulances and EMS crews to transport patients", added Biden.

Biden exposed that, thanks to the increase in numbers of vaccinated people, the U.S. has not faced the rise in hospitalizations as in previous waves of contagion.

Governors held a call with @POTUS and the @WhiteHouse #COVID19 response team today to discuss state and federal solutions to public health challenges. pic.twitter.com/BhGYbhbgBK — NGA (@NatlGovsAssoc) December 27, 2021

During a call with the National Governors Association and the White House COVID-19 Response Team, Biden stated, "there is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level."

According to the White House, the governors must inform their needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic situation to obtain solutions from the government.