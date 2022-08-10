China Issues a Document on Taiwan

On Wednesday, the Chinese government issued a document for peaceful reunification with Taiwan. The document highlights that foreign powers meddling in Chinese domestic affairs and encouraging secession of the territory could make it impossible.

“We will work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification. But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures,” read the document.

According to the document, the contingency is necessary “to guard against external interference and all separatist activities” and does not target “our fellow Chinese in Taiwan.” China said that the use of violence would be the last resource, only if forced to do so if other parties cross its red lines.

The Chinese document claims sovereignty over the island, taking its basis on history, international law, and the aspirations of the people of China. The paper highlights how bilateral relations have improved over the past years and says that Beijing sees peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” arrangement.

The Chinese government sees the escalation of tensions as an arbitrary fact to reach reconciliation, making the U.S. liable for it. They work “to incite groups inside Taiwan to stir up trouble and use Taiwan as a pawn against China,” reads the document.

“Left unchecked, [this effort] will continue to escalate tension across the straits, further disrupt China-US relations, and severely damage the interests of the U.S. itself,” adverted China. The document continued to describe that Beijing “will leave no room for separatist activities in any form” in Taiwan.