Venezuela Urges EU Electoral Mission to Avoid Interference

Venezuelan electoral authorities warned that the legitimacy of its electoral process does not depend on the recognition made by a foreign organization.

On Saturday, Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) rejected recent statements by the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell over the Bolivarian nation's Nov. 21 subnational elections.

Borrell expressed that the EU Electoral Observation Mission will determine the legitimacy of the Venezuelan electoral process.

Describing these words as "interfering" and "biased", CNE President Pedro Calzadilla warned that the EU stance disregards the rights of the Bolivarian nation to independence, sovereignty, and self-determination.

Calzadilla highlighted that the pronouncement violates the agreement signed between the CNE and the EU Delegation in Venezuela, in which the latest commits to maintain a "strict conduct of impartiality, objectivity, and non-interference."

"The statements of the High Representative seriously compromise the sense, spirit, and purpose of the invitation extended to him in May, as well as the agreement signed between the parties," the CNE press release reads.

Highlighting that the legitimacy of the electoral processes does not depend on the recognition made by a foreign organization, the CNE ordered the EU delegation in Venezuela to offer proper explanations.

On Sept. 30, representatives from the EU Electoral Observation Mission

and the CNE signed an electoral oversight agreement to establish this electoral mission's participation, which will prepare a report.