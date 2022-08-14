U.S. Congressional Delegation Lands in Taiwan

A U.S. congressional delegation landed in Taipei on Sunday to meet with senior Taiwanese leaders amid rising tensions with China.

China has conducted a series of military exercises in different areas along its coastline in recent weeks amid rising tensions sparked in the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taipei on Aug. 2-3, which drew sharp criticism from Beijing.

The group of lawmakers, led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey, traveled to the island to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change and "other important issues of mutual interest," according to the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. Embassy in Taipei.

Shortly before the delegation landed, Taiwan's military reported detecting 6 Chinese Army ships and 22 aircraft around the island.

Taiwan's Armed Forces monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft, naval vessels and land-based missile systems.

"When people like Nancy Pelosi try to collude with Taiwanese pro-independence forces to use Taiwan to contain China, undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, (...) this will not stop China's reunification process," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying asserted last week.