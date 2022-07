U.S. officials said they will continue controlling Russian exports through sanctions.

The U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce, Alan Estevez, said at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearings that the country intends to continue sanctioning Russia.

Estevez said that this decision came in light of the White House's belief that the Kremlin allegedly violated international laws.

"As long as Russia is in violation of international norms, we will keep our export control sanctions on them," said the U.S. official when asked about conditions for abolishing such restrictions.

He confirmed that he does not know whether the U.S. administration is considering or assessing direct conditions to cancel sanctions and resume commerce.

"I have not talked to the President [US President Joe Biden, and I’m not aware of any discussions that we’re having with Russia, about what it would take," told the official.