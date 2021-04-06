    • Live
US Secretary of State Blinken Talks With Panama's Counterpart

    Nicaraguan migrants awaits in Panama to return to their country on July 3, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @laprensa

Published 6 April 2021
Opinion

According to a statement from Panama's government, both authorities highlighted "the strength of the historic strategic alliance between the United States and Panama, in response to cooperation to face present and future challenges." 
 

Panama’s Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held on Tuesday a phone conversation to discuss topics of mutual interests such as unlawful immigration and the environment.

"The Panamanian Foreign Minister highlighted the Government's initiatives in the face of the threats of Climate Change, betting on the green agenda of sustainability and allocating significant resources to the protection of natural and marine heritage until Panama has become one of the only three sink countries of Carbon of the planet," the statement details.

On the other hand, Blinken said via Twitter that "Panama is a steadfast and valued partner of the United States." The official detailed that the authorities "explored the next step in their bilateral relationship."

Reuters, La Estrella
by teleSUR/esf-MS
