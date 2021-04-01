Panama Detects Nine Cases of Brazilian COVID-19 Strains

The P.1 and P.2 variants have been detected in community transmission cases in areas such as San Francisco, Don Bosco, Parque Lefevre, and San Miguelito.

Panama's Gorgas Memorial Institute Director Juan Pascale confirmed nine patients with the SARS-CoV-2 strains originated in Brazil.

The Health Ministry warned that the P.1. variant is the most contagious and reduces vaccines' effectiveness by 30 percent.

At least two patients with these strains were admitted to intensive care units. As of Wednesday, the Central American country had reported 355,051 COVID-19 cases and 6,114 related fatalities.

#BocasDelToro | El Equipo de Respuesta Rápida se trasladó a la barriada Los Ángeles en el corregimiento de El Empalme, con el fin de realizar una jornada de hisopados por el incremento de casos de #COVID19 en la comunidad. #MinsaPreviene pic.twitter.com/5nYTu13Dod — Ministerio de Salud de Panamá (@MINSAPma) March 31, 2021

The meme reads, "A rapid response team traveled to the Los Angeles neighborhood in the El Empalme district to carry out tests due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community."

On Saturday, Panamanian authorities approved a ban on entries from South American nations. This measure only exempted nationals and residents in the country.

Health Minister Eyra Ruiz informed that people over 60 years of age are the priority group to be immunized. So far, 247,539 people received the first dose of COIVD-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, Panama received an additional batch of 36,270 vaccines produced by the U.S. pharmaceutical Pfizer.