    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Panama

Top Officials' Party Sparks Outrage in Panama

  • Protesters condemn child sex abuses in state-run shelters, the sign reads,

    Protesters condemn child sex abuses in state-run shelters, the sign reads, "Fewer words, more actions", Panama, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 25 March 2021 (3 hours 32 minutes ago)
Opinion

"It is no excuse to say that participants were tested for COVID-19 because there is no rule allowing parties," a lawyer said.

Opposition sectors and citizens on Thursday condemned a festive activity organized by Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo amid the pandemic.

RELATED: 

Panama's Judges Perpetuate Inequality in Reproductive Rights

Videos tapes showed Vice President Jose Carrizo and top officials dancing during an event organized to celebrate the Solidary Plan's first year.

Figures such as independent lawmaker Juan Vasquez accused Cortizo of being "disconnected from reality" and "indolent" amid the country's health emergency, which has claimed the lives of over 6,000 people.

"The party was unjustifiable, unsupportive, and unempathetic...The Vice President pretended to be an example for the youth, dancing where there are people who risk their lives," Vasquez said.

The meme reads, "This is how the Government celebrated the first year of Panama's Solidarity Plan in Atlapa, causing indignation among the Panamanian population. Ministers and senior officials were present."

Social network users also noted the non-compliance with biosecurity norms imposed by the Health Ministry, which also banned public parties. 

"It is no excuse to say that participants were tested for COVID-19 because there is no rule allowing parties," lawyer Ernesto Cedeño said.

"This opens the way for discotheques and bars, which have been closed for a year, and for people to hold parties," he added.

The Solidarity Plan delivers money and food supply bags to people affected by the pandemic in a country where unemployment reached 18 percent last year. 

Tags

Panama COVID-19 Panama's Solidarity Plan

People

Laurentino Cortizo Juan Vasquez Ernesto Cedeño Jose Carrizo

La Estrella de Panama - Swissinfo - Panama America
by teleSUR/ eh-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.