Top Officials' Party Sparks Outrage in Panama

Opposition sectors and citizens on Thursday condemned a festive activity organized by Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo amid the pandemic.

Videos tapes showed Vice President Jose Carrizo and top officials dancing during an event organized to celebrate the Solidary Plan's first year.

Figures such as independent lawmaker Juan Vasquez accused Cortizo of being "disconnected from reality" and "indolent" amid the country's health emergency, which has claimed the lives of over 6,000 people.

"The party was unjustifiable, unsupportive, and unempathetic...The Vice President pretended to be an example for the youth, dancing where there are people who risk their lives," Vasquez said.

#EnLasRedes Así celebró el Gobierno Nacional el primer año del programa Panamá Solidario en Atlapa y que causó indignación en la población panameña. Ministros y altos funcionarios estaban presentes. pic.twitter.com/rOzdPzdaGZ — PanamáAmérica (@PanamaAmerica) March 25, 2021

The meme reads, "This is how the Government celebrated the first year of Panama's Solidarity Plan in Atlapa, causing indignation among the Panamanian population. Ministers and senior officials were present."

Social network users also noted the non-compliance with biosecurity norms imposed by the Health Ministry, which also banned public parties.

"It is no excuse to say that participants were tested for COVID-19 because there is no rule allowing parties," lawyer Ernesto Cedeño said.

"This opens the way for discotheques and bars, which have been closed for a year, and for people to hold parties," he added.

The Solidarity Plan delivers money and food supply bags to people affected by the pandemic in a country where unemployment reached 18 percent last year.