US Representatives Ask Biden to Suspend Aid to Boluarte Regime

The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office is investigating President Dina Boluarte and other officers for the alleged commission of crimes related to genocide and qualified homicide.

On Monday, a group of Democratic legislators sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding the immediate suspension of the U.S. security assistance to Peru due to the repressive actions unleashed by President Dina Boluarte.

Backed by the Center for Economic Policy and Research (CEPR), Amazon Watch, and other NGOs, legislators such as Jesus Garcia, Raul Grijalva, Juan Vargas, Nanette Barragan, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez requested that the U.S. funds are detained until the Peruvian authorities investigate the crimes committed by President Dina Boluarte.

“Security forces have indiscriminately responded with almost no regard for protestors' human rights... Rather than working to deescalate tensions, the Boluarte government has substantially increased tensions — including classifying protesters as 'terrorists' and limiting citizens' right of movement,” they pointed out.

The U.S. lawmakers also mentioned that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (ICHR) condemned the excessive use of force against the civilian population, as happened in the invasion of the campus of a Peruvian university.

#Perú Victor Santisteban Yacsavilca, es la primera víctima mortal durante las protestas en #Lima Murió por herida, al parecer, de proyectil de arma de fuego en la cabeza. Acá el momento cuando era auxiliado.

Ninguna ambulancia presta para auxiliar al herido#DinaRenuncia pic.twitter.com/mxKnxkZ3ad — JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj) January 29, 2023

The tweet reads, "Peru: Victor Santisteban Yacsavilca is the first fatality during the protests in Lima. He died apparently from a gunshot wound to the head. Here is the moment when he was helped. No ambulance is ready to help the wounded."

“The U.S. government can and must do more... We believe our proposed actions would send a powerful signal in support of fundamental rights and help promote effective engagement for a political resolution,” they said in a letter that was also sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, as reported by AP.

Meanwhile, Peruvian union centrals, social organizations and progressive parties will carry out a new national march on Tuesday to demand the resignation of Boluarte, the holding of early elections, the calling of a constituent assembly, and the dissolution of Congress.

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) and the National Assembly of the Peoples (ANP) indicated that the march will begin at the Dos de Mayo Square in Lima, where citizens will demand the resignation of Boluarte due to her "repressive and cowardly policy".

“After almost two months, the fight continues with the courage of the southern regions and with the spilled blood of over 60 Peruvians and thousands of wounded”, CGTP and ANP said.

On Monday, the Peruvian Prosecutor's Office went to the Council of Ministers and the Interior Ministry to gather information on the deaths caused by the repression unleashed since Dec. 7, when Congress removed President Pedro Castillo and replaced him with Boluarte.

The Prosecutor is investigating Boluarte and other officers for the alleged commission of crimes related to genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries during the protests that took place in the Apurimac, La Libertad, Puno, Junin, Arequipa, and Ayacucho regions.