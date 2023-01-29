Majority of Peruvians in Favor of Holding Elections in 2023

In a recent poll, 75% of Peruvians favor the resignation of the president, and 74% agree with the closure of the current Congress.

As police repression against protesters increases in Peru, the majority of the population disapproves the management of President-designate Dina Boluarte, and they agree to bring forward the elections to this year 2023, a poll revealed this Sunday.

The parliament failed to reach consensus to bring forward the elections when demonstrations are on the rise and the political situation in the South American country is going through a period of violence and uncertainty.

The South American country continues to live in a tough scenario of protests, blockades, and police repression that has resulted in the death of more than 50 people. #Peru #Boluarte #protests https://t.co/uxXyTQQtRY — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 28, 2023

The latest survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) for the newspaper La República indicates that 73% of the population is in favor of holding such elections this year.

Continuing with the Executive, regarding the performance of Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, 71% of those polled disapprove of his performance as President of the Council of Ministers.

Regarding the disapproval of the Parliament, this seems to continue to rise. Eighty-nine percent of the population rejects the current parliamentary administration, a figure that has also increased by one percentage point in a matter of days.

In addition, 74% are in favor of closing the Congress.

Likewise, 76% of the citizens disapprove of the management of the President of Congress, José Williams, a percentage that has increased by 4 points compared to the previous survey. Only 14% approve of his management at the head of the Legislative.

This Saturday night violent clashes between demonstrators and police in Lima left one person dead, the first in the capital after weeks of revolts in southern regions of the South American country demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.

Security cameras show the murder of Víctor Yacsavilca Santiesteban after a bullet hit his head when he was walking with a group of citizens on one of the sidewalks of Nicolás de Piérola Avenue.

With Saturday's death there are now more than 60 dead -among them a policeman- in the context of the demonstrations that began in the second week of December, had a truce at the end of the year and resumed on January 4 in Puno, on the southern border with Bolivia.