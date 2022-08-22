US Refuses Ukraine's Request for a Total Visa Ban on Russians

Ukraine's request for a total ban on visas for Russian citizens was met with rejection by the United States on Monday.

According to Washington, the rejection is because the country seeks not to shut refugee channels to Russian dissidents.

Kremlin officials have already been subject to visa restrictions, a State Department spokesperson said, adding that such restrictions are aimed at bringing those involved in Russia's military operation in Ukraine to account.

The spokesman also referred to the importance of distinguishing between the Russian government's actions and policies in Ukraine and Russian citizens.

Washington is not inclined to shut refugee channels to Russian dissidents and people whose rights could be threatened, the State Department spokesman said.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been calling for a complete visa ban on Russians. Recently, he made this appeal to EU countries, saying that the bloc must avoid being an open "supermarket" to anyone having the means to enter.

Finland and Estonia are in favor of an EU-wide visa ban, which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz objected to on Monday. According to Scholz, Russians should have the opportunity to leave Russia in case of disagreeing with the government's policy.