EU: Coordination Needed to Halt Visas for Russians

A spokesperson to the European Commission said that the block is in favor of a “coordinated approach” regarding the ban of visas Schengen to Russia. At the time the spokesperson revealed that so far, non-member states of the EU have fully ceased issuing visas to Russian citizens.

On Thursday, Anitta Hipper, Commission spokesperson said during a press briefing in Brussels that so far “visa activities have not stopped completely and in particular the humanitarian cases are catered for.” She continued to say that the scenario of the Russian special military operation has created “unprecedented challenges” which are currently extending to the EU.

According to the Commission spokeswoman, the EU acted immediately by restricting the visa facilitation agreement with the Russian federation after the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict. She explained that the bloc is pursuing the establishment of a “coordinated” visa policy regarding Russians.

Hipper continued to explain that the topic of visa restrictions for Russians is placed on the bloc's agenda as one of the main topics to be a treat during the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers scheduled for later in August.

European Commission will discuss visa restrictions for Russians at the end of August, said EC representative Anita Hipper. The initiative seeks to change the Schengen visa code or create a "voluntary mechanism" that restricts entry to countries of the bloc to Russian citizens

The comments made by the spokesperson came in light of Estonia's implementation of a ban on entry for most Russian citizens with Schengen visas issued in the Baltic nation.

These new regulations, now establish that Russians carrying Estonian visas are banned from entry at the Narva, Luhamaa, and Koidula checkpoints on the border between the two countries.

According to reports, only diplomats and their family members; those engaged in international cargo and passenger transportation; persons with the right of free movement under EU law are the special cases that are exempted from these restrictions.