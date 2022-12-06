US Records Over 15 Million Cases of COVID-19 in Children

In the week ending December 1, 28 604 child cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported cases in children exceed 15 million, according to the AAP in its latest report, jointly developed with the Children's Hospital Association.

The cumulative number of child cases is 15 036 663, with 28 604 reported the week of 11/24 to 12/1/12. According to the report, "since the beginning of the pandemic, children represent 18.2% of the total accumulated cases."

About 114 000 of these cases have been added in the last 4 weeks, while in the last 8 weeks, weekly reported child cases have stabilized at an average of about 27 000 cases.

The report said that "reported cases are likely a substantial undercount of COVID-19 cases among children."

It also raised the "need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of disease related to the new variants, as well as possible longer-term effects."

AAP said that "it is important to recognize there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children’s health" noting that "importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth."