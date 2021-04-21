US: Ohio Rejects Police Brutality After Black Teen's Murder

Protesters marched to Ohio's Capitol with signs that read "The whole damn system is guilty as hell" and "Police brutality is white supremacy. End both."
"So far, details of the African-Descendent girl's murder remain unclear. Authorities are reviewing the footage of the incident which was recorded with the officer's uniform camera," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said.
Police reported that the cop was responding to an attempted stabbing on the south side of the city. The shooting of the teenage girl occurred around 04:00 pm in the afternoon under uncertain circumstances.