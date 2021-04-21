US: Ohio Rejects Police Brutality After Black Teen's Murder

Ma'Khia Bryant's murder occurred amid a spike in shootings, which has forced President Joe Biden to call for more restrictive measures on gun purchases.

U.S. citizens on Tuesday night took to the streets against police brutality after 15-year-old teenager Ma'Khia Bryant was shot and killed by an officer in Columbus city, Ohio.

Protesters marched to Ohio's Capitol with signs that read "The whole damn system is guilty as hell" and "Police brutality is white supremacy. End both."

"So far, details of the African-Descendent girl's murder remain unclear. Authorities are reviewing the footage of the incident which was recorded with the officer's uniform camera," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said.

Police reported that the cop was responding to an attempted stabbing on the south side of the city. The shooting of the teenage girl occurred around 04:00 pm in the afternoon under uncertain circumstances.

"The crime will not go unpunished if we prove the officer broke the law," Ohio's Department of Public Safety Director Ned Pettus said. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She died shortly before 05:30 due to the severity of her injuries. "It's a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It's horrible, heartbreaking news," Ginther said shortly after Bryant's murder. The teenager's death occurred amid a spike in shootings, which has forced President Joe Biden to call for more restrictive measures on gun purchases.