US: Majority Thinks Situation "Is Improving," Delta Concerns

At least 40 percent of 4600 respondents remarked that their lives won't be the same ever again, while 46 percent hopes to return to pre-pandemic times. Moreover, only 15 percent of the surveyed said that their lives had returned entirely back to normal.

A majority of U.S. citizens, at least 89 percent, think that the COVID-19 pandemic "is improving" in their country. At the same time, a third considers the pandemic is over, according to the latest poll by Gallup.

The results come as the U.S. eases restrictions, advances on its vaccination campaign but also deals with the Delta variant. Hence, people's expectations of their lives returning to pre-pandemic times are not high.

Interested in how workers around the world were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?



Join Gallup Managing Partner, Vipula Gandhi, tomorrow for her session on the State of the Global Workplace at the 13th global Peter Drucker forum.



Learn more here: https://t.co/wmYN1Akumk pic.twitter.com/i8VPZpOSo1 — Gallup (@Gallup) June 28, 2021

At least 40 percent of 4600 respondents remarked that their lives won't be the same ever again, while 46 percent hopes to return to pre-pandemic times. Moreover, only 15 percent of the surveyed said that their lives had returned entirely back to normal.

Restrictions have eased to some degree in all 50 states, although the authorities said the Delta variant accounts for 30 percent of the reported infections in the U.S. at the moment; however, experts warn that countries should step back from opening as this variant is up to 60 percent more transmissible than the original virus of the COVID-19 pandemic.