US Justice Department Will Investigate Minneapolis Police

Moreover, the Justice Department will evaluate "whether its treatment of those with behavioral health disabilities is unlawful" and will examine the "effectiveness of current systems of accountability and whether other mechanisms are needed to ensure constitutional and lawful policing."
The Attorney General remarked that Tuesday's verdict on George Floyd's death "does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,” hence the investigation will focus on "pattern or practice" of the body. The Minneapolis police replied in a statement that supports the investigation, and it will collaborate with federal prosecutors.