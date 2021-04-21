    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

US Justice Department Will Investigate Minneapolis Police

  • The Attorney General remarked that Tuesday's verdict on George Floyd's death

    The Attorney General remarked that Tuesday's verdict on George Floyd's death "does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis.” | Photo: Twitter/@TheLantern

Published 21 April 2021 (2 hours 37 minutes ago)
Opinion

 Attorney General Merrick Garland said the inquiry would "include a comprehensive review of the Minneapolis Police Department's policies, training, supervision, and use-of-force investigations."

U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday that it would launch an investigation into Minneapolis Police following the conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin.

RELATED:

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty in Death of George Floyd

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the inquiry would "include a comprehensive review of the Minneapolis Police Department's policies, training, supervision, and use-of-force investigations."

Moreover, the Justice Department will evaluate "whether its treatment of those with behavioral health disabilities is unlawful" and will examine the "effectiveness of current systems of accountability and whether other mechanisms are needed to ensure constitutional and lawful policing."

The Attorney General remarked that Tuesday's verdict on George Floyd's death "does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,” hence the investigation will focus on "pattern or practice" of the body. The Minneapolis police replied in a statement that supports the investigation, and it will collaborate with federal prosecutors.

Tags

Minneapolis police George Floyd´s death

People

Merrick Garland George Floyd

by teleSUR/esf-M
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.