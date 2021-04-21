US Justice Department Will Investigate Minneapolis Police

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the inquiry would "include a comprehensive review of the Minneapolis Police Department's policies, training, supervision, and use-of-force investigations."

U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday that it would launch an investigation into Minneapolis Police following the conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin.

Moreover, the Justice Department will evaluate "whether its treatment of those with behavioral health disabilities is unlawful" and will examine the "effectiveness of current systems of accountability and whether other mechanisms are needed to ensure constitutional and lawful policing."

The Attorney General remarked that Tuesday's verdict on George Floyd's death "does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,” hence the investigation will focus on "pattern or practice" of the body. The Minneapolis police replied in a statement that supports the investigation, and it will collaborate with federal prosecutors.