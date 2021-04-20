Derek Chauvin Found Guilty on All Counts in Minneapolis

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The 12 jurors considering the fate of former police officer Derek Chauvin were sequestered in a Minneapolis hotel room considering testimony from 45 witnesses. The jurors deliberated for four hours on Monday and resumed deliberating this morning at 8 a.m. local time.

Former officer Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter related to George Floyd's death on May 25, 2020. He was found guilty this afternoon on all counts.

Chauvin, who is white, had pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Law enforcement across the United States had been deployed on alert for a potentially violent reaction if the defendant Derek Chauvin had been acquitted of murdering George Floyd.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes while he pleaded, "I can't breathe." The incident raised the issue of racism and police brutality all over the United States and worldwide.