News > U.S.

US: Jury Indicts 4 Ex-Police Officers in George Floyd Case

  • A federal grand jury indicted the 4 ex-cops charged for killing GeorgeFloyd for violating his constitutional rights. Charges include unreasonable force and failure to provide medical care. Derek Chauvin is currently in prison for murder, while 3 others are out on bond.

Published 7 May 2021 (2 hours 1 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Justice Department announced Friday that a U.S. federal grand jury had charged all four of the ex-police officers involved in George Floyd's death with civil rights violations, including violating his constitutional rights.

"A federal grand jury in Minneapolis, Minnesota, returned two indictments that were unsealed today. The first indictment charges former Minneapolis Police Department officers Derek Chauvin, 45; Tou Thao, 35; J. Alexander Kueng, 27; and Thomas Lane, 38, with federal civil rights crimes for their roles in the death of George Perry Floyd Jr.," the Department said in a release.

RELATED:

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty in Death of George Floyd

Charges against Chauvin include violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a policeman.

Thao and Kueng were also charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure, given they did not intervene to prevent Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Similarly, the four ex-officers were also charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care.

On April 20, Chauvin was found guilty by a 12-member jury of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for killing George Floyd in May 2020 by putting his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes, thus restricting his ability to breathe.

Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16, and he may face up to 75 years in prison.

Sputnik News
by teleSUR/les-MS
