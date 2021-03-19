    • Live
News > U.S.

US: Judge Rules Out Delaying George Floyd's Trial

  • Three other former officers will face trial in August as they are charged with aiding and abetting.

Published 19 March 2021 (4 hours 10 minutes ago)
The ruling comes after the city announced a 27 million settlement with George's Floyd family, which raised concerns about a biased trial. Hence, Chauvin's lawyers asked to push bach the date and move the trial to another location.

Minneapolis Judge Peter Cahill denied on Friday a request by the defense team of former officer Derek Chauvin to delay the date and change the trial's location.

Judge Adds New Charge Against George Floyd's Killer

The ruling comes after the city announced a 27 million settlement with George's Floyd family, which raised concerns about a biased trial. Hence, Chauvin's lawyers asked to push bach the date and move the trial to another city.

Three other former officers will face trial in August as they are charged with aiding and abetting. Today's ruling has been branded as a major blow to Chauvin's defense. 

Cahill said that "a delay would do nothing to stem the problem of pretrial publicity" and "there's no place in Minnesota that hasn't been touched by that publicity."

