Judge Adds New Charge Against George Floyd's Killer

With the admission of the third-degree murder charge, the jury will have a new option to convict Derek Chauvin if it finds that his actions were not premeditated.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill on Thursday charged former police officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin also faces a second-degree murder charge that could sentence him to about 15 years in prison and a manslaughter charge that could carry a 10-year prison sentence.

On May 25, 2020, he was recorded by security cameras and bystanders' cell phones as he pressed his knee against Floyd's neck, who complained that he could not breathe and suffocated to death.

With the admission of the third-degree murder charge, the jury will have a new option to convict Chauvin if it finds that his actions did not involve second-degree murder, i.e., a murder that was not premeditated but involved the intent to kill.

10 Months later after George Floyd was killed in the US by Police, Mthokozisi Ntumba is killed in South Africa. Floyd killers were arrested the following day, in South Africa it will take 10 years for the arrest��



We fighting a pandemic of Police Brutality#MthokozisiNtumba pic.twitter.com/4LJjgK2Sob — Mfundoyakhe Shezi ���� (@Mfundoyakhe_S) March 11, 2021

This Thursday is the third day of jury selection for the Chauvin trial, which is expected to begin on March 29 with the opening of oral arguments. So far, 5 out of 12 jurors have been selected. Those selected are three white males and two black citizens.

Cahill made the decision to add a new charge against Chauvin after the Minnesota Court of Appeals asked him to reconsider the third-degree murder charge, which he had dismissed in October.

Former police officers Thomas Lane, Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao have also been charged with aiding and abetting Floyd's murder. Their trial is expected to begin next summer. In the meantime, they are out on bail.