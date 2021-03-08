    • Live
News > U.S.

US Judge Delays George Floyd Trial

    Protesters marched through downtown Minneapolis on March 7, 2021 | Photo: Twitter/ @WCCO

Published 8 March 2021 (3 hours 17 minutes ago)
A U.S. judge delayed on Monday for at least a day the trial to former officer Derek Chauvin, who killed the U.S. citizen George Floyd, sparking worldwide condemnation last year.

During the trial, scheduled for this Monday, the judges would decide on charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. However, the Minnesota court of appeal ruled that judge Peter Cahil should reinstate a third-degree murder charge last Friday.

Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson confirmed on Monday that we would appeal the decision, extending the beginning of the trial. Hence, prosecutors from the Minnesota attorney general’s office asked the court to delay the trial until that matter is settled. Nelson opposed, and both parties postponed the trial at least until Tuesday.

The announcement sparked protests as demonstrators gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis to protest against police brutality. On Sunday, enormous crowds took the streets of Minneapolis and rallied against racism.

