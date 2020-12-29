US: Judge Orders Halting of Voter Purge in Georgia Senate Races

The counties must now reverse their decision to remove thousands from voter rolls in advance of Georgia's January runoff elections which will determine whether the Democrats or Republicans take control oc the US Senate.

In an order filed Monday night, Georgia federal judge Leslie Abrams Gardner said these two counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address information to invalidate voter registrations, as reported by Reuters.

The judge, who is the sister of Stacey Abrams, the Democratic activist who lost a race for Georgia governor in 2018, stated: “Defendants are enjoined from removing any challenged voters in Ben Hill and Muscogee Counties from the registration lists on the basis of National Change of Address data."

The vast majority of the more than 4,000 registrations that officials tried to rescind were in Muscogee County. President-elect Joe Biden won this county during the November election, whereas another 150 were in Ben Hill county, which Donald Trump won with a sizable margin.

The race will decide whether Democrats control both houses of Congress, and nearly 2.1 million people—a quarter of the state's registered voters—have already voted in the Senate runoff election, beginning December 14.

