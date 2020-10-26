Trump Gets Senate Confirmation of Supreme Court Judge

The Senate voted 52 votes in favor and 48 against, the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, following partisan lines.

The Republican-dominated Senate confirmed the conservative judge that President Donald Trump proposed for the United States Supreme Court, a victory for the president eight days before the elections in which he seeks to be reelected.

The Senate voted 52 votes in favor and 48 against the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, following partisan lines.

Barrett, a fervent Catholic opposed to abortion, will change the highest court configuration that from now on will have six conservative judges out of nine, three of them appointed by the Republican president. Three progressive magistrates also sit on the nine-member court.

The new judge will fill the vacancy left by the death in September of progressive Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The magistrate could participate in her first hearing as of November 2, the eve of the presidential elections. Therefore, it will theoretically act in case possible appeals against the results of the vote are examined.

The Supreme Court decides in the United States on the thorniest social debates, from abortion to the carrying of weapons to sexual minorities' rights. During the confirmation hearing, Judge Barrett was careful not to reveal her views on these hot topics.