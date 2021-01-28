    • Live
US Gov't Restores Aid To Palestinians, Supports Israel

  • A Palestinian protester waves Palestine flag as he seek cover from tear gas, during clashes at Tayaseer checkpoint as they try to cross the checkpoint to reach the Jordan valley, near the West Bank city of Tubas, 24 November 2020.

Published 28 January 2021
The acting U.S. envoy to the United Nations (UN), Richard Mills, said during a virtual speech at the UN Security Council that President Joe Biden supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the U.S. aims to "restore credible engagement."

The U.S. government will restore aid and diplomatic missions to Palestine, which were canceled by former president Donald Trump, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to Mills, the U.S. would "urge Israel's government and the Palestinian Authority to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult, such as the annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolitions, incitement to violence, and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism."

Nonetheless, the official remarked that the U.S. "will maintain its steadfast support for Israel" and emphasized that his government "do not view these steps as a favor to the Palestinian leadership." Also, Mills did not refer to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem or the U.S. acceptance of the Israeli rue over the Golan Heights.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
