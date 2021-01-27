US Government Freezes Weapons Sales To Saudi Arabia and the UAE

The freeze aims "to make sure that what is being considered as something that advances our strategic objectives and advances our foreign policy," the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government announced that it is reviewing weapon sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorized by former President Donald Trump.

The review aims "to make sure that what is being considered as something that advances our strategic objectives and advances our foreign policy," the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Biden's administration has imposed a temporary freeze on billions of dollars in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia the UAE.

"This is a routine administrative action typical to most any transition, and demonstrates the Administration's commitment to transparency and good governance, as well as ensuring U.S. arms sales meet our strategic objectives of building stronger, interoperable, and more capable security partners," the authorities said.

At the end of Trump's administration, the U.S. government signed a deal for weapon sales with the UAE at a total price of $23.37 billion. It was the largest deal ever with the UAE.